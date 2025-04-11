Cardinals Urged To Dump $17.6 Million Ex-All-Star Before May
The St. Louis Cardinals' starting rotation has led to some question marks early on this season.
St. Louis' offense has been among the best in the game -- although it has slightly cooled off over the last few days -- but the starting rotation hasn't been at the same level. The Cardinals' starting rotation actually ranks last in the league with a 5.49 staff ERA through 12 starts.
The person who has gotten the most heat is former All-Star Miles Mikolas. He had a very solid first star as he went 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels and allowed just two earned runs while striking out three batters.
He had a rough second start of the season against the Boston Red Sox and allowed eight earned runs over 2 2/3 inings pitched. That's a pretty tough start and has skewed his overall numbers to the point that he has an 11.25 ERA right now.
This has led to an outcry about Mikolas, but it does seem to be pretty early. It's been just two starts. He's had a tough two years, but was very solid in Spring Training and then was good in his first start, he could use a little more space.
While this is the case, FanSided's Thomas Gauvain suggested that Mikolas should be someone the team moves on from before May 1st.
"Through two starts, Mikolas has an ERA of 11.25 and a 6.62 FIP, and he's logged more walks (4) than he has strikeouts (3). His most recent outing against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night featured him giving up nine runs and 11 hits. He didn't even make it out of the third inning in the start. If the Cardinals seriously seek to contend while fielding a young team, there is no way that Mikolas should remain in the starting rotation.
"He's 36, he hasn't been good for three years now, and there are pitchers ready at Triple-A Memphis who could pitch as well or better than Mikolas has so far. Michael McGreevy was a fringe option as a starter out of spring, but he was sent to Memphis to start the year...Regardless of how Miles Mikolas is taken off the roster before May, the move needs to be made. He's not a reliable starter anymore, and he's blocking young pitchers from getting valuable experience in the majors."
Mikolas is in the final year of his three-year, $55.7 million deal with the Cardinals and will make over $17.6 million this year. Will he make it through the season with St. Louis?
