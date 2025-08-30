Cardinals Urged To Move On From Struggling Eight-Time All-Star This Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals picked up a big win on Friday night over the Cincinnati Reds, defeating their National League Central rivals by a final score of 7-5 in 10 innings to improve to 67-69. It did little to help their playoff hopes, which are still dwindling, but they played spoiler for a night in Cincinnati.
This offseason is going to be a crucial one for St. Louis. They are not planning to contend in 2026 as Chaim Bloom takes over for John Mozeliak as the team's new president of baseball operations. Last offseason, they tried to trade Nolan Arenado, but he rejected a trade to the Houston Astros, and the Boston Red Sox signed Alex Bregman, which ended any chance of a trade.
RB Hayek of Clutch Points proposed the idea of St. Louis trading him this coming offseason and opening up a spot for one of their younger players.
Cardinals Urged To Trade Nolan Arenado
"The Cardinals have listened to offers for Arenado, and there is a good chance they might trade him. Nolan Gorman is pushing for playing time, and there is a chance the Cards could decide to do a complete rebuild. After giving up on Paul Goldschmidt, it might not be such an impossibility that the Cards give up on Arenado, too. The Cardinals considered trading Arenado last season but opted to keep him. Thus, they remain in the same situation as they did last season."
"Despite being one of the most beloved players on the team, the time for Arenado might be coming to a close. The Cardinals should trade Arenado to a team that is willing to give up some younger pieces."
To sweeten a potential return package, the Cardinals would have to eat more money in an Arenado trade. They were unwilling to do that last offseason, which likely complicated their ability to trade him. He still provides elite defense despite a declining bat and could be of use to a contending team.
The Cardinals acquired Arenado in 2021 hoping to build a championship contender around him and Goldschmidt, but they failed to supplement their stars with the proper pieces. Now, the Cardinals are rebuilding, and trading Arenado would be a good first step to ensure that the rebuild is done properly.
In addition to Gorman, top prospect J.J. Wetherholt is knocking on the door.
More MLB: Cardinals Poised To Get Key Reinforcement Vs. Athletics