Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Poised To Get Key Reinforcement Vs. Athletics

It sounds like the Cardinals are going to get a piece back next week...

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
It sounds like the St. Louis Cardinals could be getting a reinforcement back into the mix on Monday.

St. Louis -- like pretty much every team in baseball at this time in the year -- has been bitten by the injury bug. There are a few guys out for the Cardinals right now, including Victor Scott II, Brendan Donovan, and Nolan Arenado. It's unclear when all three will be back, but it sounds like Scott is the closest of the trio.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shared that if he doesn't have any setbacks, the earliest he return is on Monday against the Athletics.

The Cardinals could get a big-time reinforcement back next week

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II
Aug 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II (11) dives and catches a line drive hit by New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (not pictured) during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"Scott begins rehab in Springfield," Goold said." Outfielder Victor Scott II started in center field and hit second for the Class AA Springfield Cardinals on Friday night as he speeds his way back from a sprained ankle. Scott is set to spend a few weekend games on a rehab assignment with the Cardinals’ Double-A affiliate. Unless needed earlier due to injury, Scott will be considered for a return to the active roster Monday, the day it can expand to 28. Scott rolled his ankle when trying to rob a home run from Aaron Judge during the New York Yankees visit to Busch Stadium earlier this season."

With just a few weeks to go in the regular season, this is a great sign. Scott seems like someone who could play a role for the team in 2026 and beyond with Chaim Bloom taking over as president of baseball operations. He's just 24 years old and has shown flashes throughout the season. He has 2.3 wins above replacement and has been great defensively throughout the year. Offensively, he's been a bit inconsistent. But, he has been a bright spot overall for the club.

The next few weeks are going to be important for the future of the organization. Getting a guy back like Scott who could be a core piece, certainly is a solid step forward.

