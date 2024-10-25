Cardinals Urged To Pick Up All-Star's $11 Million Option Just For Trade
With each passing day, it seems more and more likely that the St. Louis Cardinals are gonig to completely alter the roster this winter.
It seems like no one is safe at this point. Starting pitcher Sonny Gray may have a no-trade clause, but even someone like him could be moved in the right deal if he approves. It seems like every veteran in the organization is fair game to be moved or cut.
Over the last few weeks, it has been reported that the Cardinals likely will turn down veteran starting pitcher Lance Lynn's $11 million option for the 2025 season and end his time with the club. FanSided's Michael Brakebill made a different intriguing suggestion.
"With the St. Louis Cardinals looking to slash payroll this upcoming season, it makes sense for the front office to opt-in to Lance Lynn's club option, and then move him this offseason, as reported by MLB Trade Rumors," Brakebill said. "Lynn is set to make ($11 million) next year if the Cardinals do opt-in, and given Lynn's productive-cut-short-by-injury 2024 campaign, it's likely he won't fetch much more than that in the open market. St. Louis is therefore wise to pick up his option and acquire a prospect for Lynn as opposed to letting him walk for nothing.
"Lynn only managed to toss 117.1 IP in 2024, but put up a respectable 3.84 ERA doing so. Entering his age-38 season, there will certainly be teams looking to acquire a starter that can still produce at the highest level. It's unclear yet what other moves the Cardinals may be set to make this offseason, but it appears likely that Lynn in a new uniform when the 2025 season rolls around."
This is an interesting proposal. Picking up his option and trading him for anything would be better than letting him walk for nothing. This seems like a good idea.
