Cardinals Urged To Take Chance On Yankees All-Star With $1.9 Million Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals very likely will have a big hole at first base this winter.
St. Louis has had Paul Goldschmidt at first base over the last six years but he will be a free agent this winter with the expectation being that he will leave for another franchise. Goldschmidt was great for the Cardinals, but it does seem like his time with the team is coming to an end.
This will force the Cardinals to opt for an internal option at first base, or look to free agency or the trade market. If the Cardinals bring someone in, it likely would be on a very cheap deal. One player who was suggested as a possible fit is New York Yankees All-Star Anthony Rizzo if his club option is declined by FanSided's Zach Pressnell.
"Okay, this one is a bit out of left field, I'll admit it," Pressnell said. "But I like the fit a lot. Anthony Rizzo is set to receive a hefty sum of cash if the New York Yankees opt into his club option for 2025. But after playing injured all year, the Yankees will likely opt out of paying him that much money, allowing him to hit the unrestricted free agent market. When he gets there, Rizzo will be free to sign with any team he would like.
"The Cardinals are likely to let their veteran first baseman, Paul Goldschmidt, walk away in free agency. This leaves a massive hole for the Cardinals to fill at first base. Players like Pete Alonso and Christian Walker will be way too expensive for St. Louis to bring in, so they could opt to acquire a cheaper veteran like Rizzo. Rizzo hasn't been the same recently, but he's also battled injuries pretty consistently over the last two seasons. If he can get and stay healthy, he has the potential to return to an .800+ OPS guy."
Pressnell certainly is right, this is an interesting fit. But a very good one. If Rizzo's option is declined, he is projected to get just a one-year deal worth $1.9 million by Spotrac. Clearly, the Cardinals could afford that.
He recently turned 35 years old. When he was last fully healthy in 2022, he 32 home runs and 75 RBIs. It's tough to bank on better health, but he could be a great option for St. Louis. He is younger than Goldschmidt, will be cheaper, and could have an even better performance with better health. It seems like a no-brainer of a move.
