Cardinals Urged To Steal $5.7 Million Pitcher From Hated Rival
The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a rebuild, but that doesn't mean they won't use free agency in the coming months.
The Cardinals could and should use free agency to to patch holes in their roster. The addition of free agents could also turn into solid trade chips during the rebuild. Adding to the starting rotation, especially if Sonny Gray is traded, will be huge for the Cardinals.
Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants recently urged the Cardinals to go after free agent pitcher Zack Littell of the Cincinnati Reds at the end of the postseason.
Cardinals could pursue Zack Littell in free agency
"Anyways, Littell will likely draw interest from a number of teams due to his success over the years as a starter, but he did stumble a bit down the stretch after being dealt to the Cincinnati Reds," Jacobs wrote. "In 22 starts with the Rays prior to the deal, Littell had a 3.58 ERA, but his 4.92 FIP did indicate that regression was coming. When he got to the Reds, he posted a 4.39 ERA in 10 starts.
"The Cardinals are going to need at least one or two arms this offseason who they can depend on to make starts for them. Littell will turn 30 in a few days, so he's not as old as other starters the Cardinals have targeted as stopgaps have been, and he honestly could still have a bright future ahead of him. There's a good chance Littell gets a multi-year deal from someone, which is not something I would expect the Cardinals to consider. But if Littell does take a one-year deal, I wouldn't be surprised at all to see the Cardinals in on him."
Littell is a solid pitcher who eats a lot of innings. He fills up the strike zone, limits walks, and attacks hitters. This causes him to give up his fair share of home runs, but his style of pitcher is exactly what the Cardinals need for their rebuild.
The top prospect arms will need a break in the coming years. They'll face injuries and hardships. Having a consistent arm to anchor the rotation would be a solid move for Chaim Bloom to make and it likely wouldn't be too expensive.
