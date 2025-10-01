Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Urged To Steal $5.7 Million Pitcher From Hated Rival

The Cardinals could take a big swing in free agency to shore up their roster...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 9, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Zack Littell (52) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Zack Littell (52) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a rebuild, but that doesn't mean they won't use free agency in the coming months.

The Cardinals could and should use free agency to to patch holes in their roster. The addition of free agents could also turn into solid trade chips during the rebuild. Adding to the starting rotation, especially if Sonny Gray is traded, will be huge for the Cardinals.

Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants recently urged the Cardinals to go after free agent pitcher Zack Littell of the Cincinnati Reds at the end of the postseason.

Cardinals could pursue Zack Littell in free agency

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Zack Littel
Sep 20, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Zack Littell (52) throws against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

"Anyways, Littell will likely draw interest from a number of teams due to his success over the years as a starter, but he did stumble a bit down the stretch after being dealt to the Cincinnati Reds," Jacobs wrote. "In 22 starts with the Rays prior to the deal, Littell had a 3.58 ERA, but his 4.92 FIP did indicate that regression was coming. When he got to the Reds, he posted a 4.39 ERA in 10 starts.

"The Cardinals are going to need at least one or two arms this offseason who they can depend on to make starts for them. Littell will turn 30 in a few days, so he's not as old as other starters the Cardinals have targeted as stopgaps have been, and he honestly could still have a bright future ahead of him. There's a good chance Littell gets a multi-year deal from someone, which is not something I would expect the Cardinals to consider. But if Littell does take a one-year deal, I wouldn't be surprised at all to see the Cardinals in on him."

Littell is a solid pitcher who eats a lot of innings. He fills up the strike zone, limits walks, and attacks hitters. This causes him to give up his fair share of home runs, but his style of pitcher is exactly what the Cardinals need for their rebuild.

The top prospect arms will need a break in the coming years. They'll face injuries and hardships. Having a consistent arm to anchor the rotation would be a solid move for Chaim Bloom to make and it likely wouldn't be too expensive.

More MLB: Cardinals OF Facing Backlash; Blamed For St. Louis' Disastrous Year

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "St. Louis Cardinals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News