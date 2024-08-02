Cardinals Veteran Elects Free Agency After Seven Seasons, Per Insider
One longtime member of the St. Louis Cardinals is looking for a new opportunity.
Former Cardinals hurler Giovanny Gallegos has spent the last six-plus seasons with St. Louis but recently was designated for assignment and reportedly opted for free agency rather than a trip to the minor leagues, according to the St. Louis Post-dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"Giovanny Gallegos has chosen free agency and received his release from Cardinals," Goold said.
Gallegos was acquired by the Cardinals in a trade with the New York Yankees in 2018 in a deal that sent slugger Luke Voit to New York. Since then, he has been an important piece of the Cardinals' bullpen.
Overall, he finishes his Cardinals career after appearing in 291 games and logging a 3.36 ERA. His overall numbers are great, but it has been a tough season for the righty which is why he recently was designated for assignment.
He appeared in 21 games with the Cardinals before being designated for assignment and logged a 6.53 ERA and 21-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 20 2/3 innings pitched. Hopefully he is able to find another opportunity soon.
St. Louis' bullpen has been a strength this season but the club looked to add to it ahead of the trade deadline which likely is part of the reason that Gallegos was designated for assignment. He likely will land with a new team in the not-so-distant future as they look to take a chance with the hope that he can return to form.
