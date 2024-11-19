Cardinals 'Wild' Proposal Swaps $800K Slugger In Package For All-Star
Will the St. Louis Cardinals add any firepower to the organization this winter?
St. Louis has a lot of decisions to make and it does seem like the most likely moves for the organization will involve dealing high-priced stars away who may not fit with the team in the long term.
The Cardinals are an intriguing team to watch this winter, though. St. Louis is building toward the future, and it could make sense to add pieces if they fit that timeline. One player who was floated as a hypothetical trade fit is Athletics All-Star slugger Brent Rooker by FanSided's Josh Jacobs.
"Cardinals Receive (Designated Hitter) Brent Rooker (and) Athletics Receive (second baseman) Nolan Gorman, (first baseman) Alec Burleson, (and) (right-handed pitcher) Tekoah Roby. The last time the Cardinals were in a retool situation, they acquired one of the best sluggers in the game from Oakland, Mark McGwire. I've found it really interesting that the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold was checking in to see what a Brent Rooker trade would look like for the Cardinals prior to their public declaration of a reset. Even so, Goold alluded to Gorman being a piece that would make sense for (the Athletics)...
"Rooker, despite turning 30 a few weeks ago, does not hit free agency until 2028 and is coming off back-to-back seasons elite seasons at the plate. In 2023, Rooker slashed .246/.329/.488 with 30 home runs and a 126 wRC+. He then followed that up with a .293/.365/.562 with 39 home runs and 112 RBI with a 164 wRC+. Rooker's bat is game-changing and even without playing in the outfield, he was a 5.1 fWAR player."
Rooker is just 30 years old and is coming off a season where he launched 39 home runs, drove in 112 runs, and slashed .293/.365/.562 in 145 games played.
A deal for Rooker would cost a lot, and Jacobs suggested Gorman, Alec Burleson, and Roby as a package for him. It's unclear if the Athletics are open for a trade, but Rooker would fit the team's long-term plans.
