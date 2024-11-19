Cardinals Shockingly May Keep $8M Superstar Despite Trade Rumors
There has been a lot of talk about the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason, but how much of it actually will turn into reality?
St. Louis has been in plenty of trade rumors. It's still early in the offseason to the point where nothing really has happened yet but the Cardinals have been in new rumors seemingly every day about which of their star players could be dealt to a contender.
One player who has been talked about a lot is star closer Ryan Helsley. The two-time All-Star led the league with 49 saves and won the Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award. He is a star in his own right and is projected to earn roughly $8 million in 2025 before he hits free agency after the season.
It seems like he could be the Cardinals' top trade piece and there has been a lot of rumors about him. But, the Cardinals now may end up keeping him instead, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"Helsley is one of the Cardinals most appealing trade options for contending teams and could command a strong return, though multiple sources aware of the Cardinals’ planning told the Post-Dispatch the club is inclined to keep Helsley at this point unless overwhelmed," Goold said. "Helsley is the first Cardinal to win the Hoffman Award, which began in 2014."
It seemed like a near guarantee that Helsley would be moved but things already seemingly have changed.
