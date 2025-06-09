Cardinals ‘Win-Win’ Proposal Would Cut Ties With Prolific Slugger
The St. Louis Cardinals have a slugger on their roster with all of the potential in the world but his playing time hasn’t been extremely consistent.
St. Louis slugger Nolan Gorman is someone who has had an interesting start to his career. He is just 25 years old and has just scratched the surface so far. He had 27 home runs and 76 RBIs in 2023 in his second year in the big leagues in just 119 games. The power has always been there, but he has also struck out too much and struggled to get on base.
It has impacted his role with the team and last year he launched 19 homers, but played just 107 games.
With Jordan Walker out, there have been more at-bats to go around for Gorman right now, but he’ll be back at some point soon. That could mean he’s going to lose the at-bats again.
It will be interesting to see what the Cardinals do in response. FanSided’s Thomas Gauvain threw out a “win-win” trade that would send Gorman to the Los Angeles Angels for Reid Detmers in response.
"Change-of-scenery candidates Nolan Gorman of the St. Louis Cardinals and Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels would make sense for either team to trade for," Gauvain said. "Reid Detmers, once a former top-100 prospect in all of baseball, is still only 25 years old. He's pitched in 24 games this year with a 5.60 ERA. While his ERA isn't great, he hasn't allowed a run in his last nine games dating back to May 20th. Los Angeles has actually been using Detmers as its closer these last three games on June 3rd, 6th, and 7th, and he's recorded three saves during that time...
"The Cardinals have their own player in infielder Nolan Gorman, who could use a change of scenery, too. Gorman was talked about all offseason as a player who would see 500 at-bats this year to prove his worth. We are well over a third of the way through the season, and Gorman is on pace for less than 300 at-bats. He's fallen in the depth chart behind other players on the roster, and time is running out for manager Oliver Marmol to get Gorman playing time."
Should the Cardinals give the Angels a call to see if they can make this hypothetical deal a reality?
