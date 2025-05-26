Cardinals Won't Lose Nolan Arenado For Long, Per St. Louis Slugger
The St. Louis Cardinals got one star back into the lineup on Monday but another wasn't able to get into the action.
Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras returned after missing the series sweep against the Arizona Cardinals due to back spasms on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles. That was positive, but there was some nerves on social media as Nolan Arenado wasn't in the lineup after putting his body on the line on Sunday to make a catch.
After the game, Arenado talked about how he felt some pain he had never experienced and hit his kidney area hard. He wasn't in the lineup on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles but made it clear that he should be good to go on Tuesday, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.
"Cardinals star 3B Nolan Arenado on his rib/kidney soreness today after falling into the crowd on his catch: 'Overall, I feel okay. Should be fine by tomorrow, just kind of stiff today. So I’m just gonna get some treatment and then go from there. But tomorrow I should be okay,'" Denton shared.
In the the ninth inning on Sunday's contest Arenado went into the crowd to secure the second out of the innning with runners on first and second and St. Louis clinging to a one-run lead. It was a gutsy play and clearly he was feeling it afterward. Luckily, he made it clear that he is going to be okay.
