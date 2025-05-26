Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Won't Lose Nolan Arenado For Long, Per St. Louis Slugger

The Cardinals should have Arenado back very quickly...

Patrick McAvoy

May 23, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a three run triple against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
May 23, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a three run triple against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals got one star back into the lineup on Monday but another wasn't able to get into the action.

Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras returned after missing the series sweep against the Arizona Cardinals due to back spasms on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles. That was positive, but there was some nerves on social media as Nolan Arenado wasn't in the lineup after putting his body on the line on Sunday to make a catch.

After the game, Arenado talked about how he felt some pain he had never experienced and hit his kidney area hard. He wasn't in the lineup on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles but made it clear that he should be good to go on Tuesday, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.

"Cardinals star 3B Nolan Arenado on his rib/kidney soreness today after falling into the crowd on his catch: 'Overall, I feel okay. Should be fine by tomorrow, just kind of stiff today. So I’m just gonna get some treatment and then go from there. But tomorrow I should be okay,'" Denton shared.

In the the ninth inning on Sunday's contest Arenado went into the crowd to secure the second out of the innning with runners on first and second and St. Louis clinging to a one-run lead. It was a gutsy play and clearly he was feeling it afterward. Luckily, he made it clear that he is going to be okay.

More MLB: Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Has Made Loud Statement In 2025

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News