Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Has Made Loud Statement In 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals have flipped the script.
After months of speculation and rumors, the Cardinals have shined on the field and quieted the noise. All you would see left and right is why the team should trade different guys and rebuild, but the club clearly doesn't care about that. St. Louis has been rock-solid for pretty much the entire season to this point and currently is seven games above .500 at 30-23.
The guy who has been in rumors and wild speculation has been third baseman Nolan Arenado. It seemed like he was going to be moved during the offseason, but the team didn't get a deal done. Arenado even used his no-trade clause to shut down a deal to the Houston Astros.
It was a weird few months, but Arenado has shown up each day and has tried to make this team better. It has worked so far. Sunday was a perfect example of that. Arenado's bat may not be going exactly how he wants, but he is playing Gold Glove Award-level defense and put his body on the line against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arenado made one of the better catches you'll see and afterward the team had nothing but praise for him, as shared in postgame footage shared by KMOV's Tamar Sher.
"I think without him showing and sacrificing and doing the things that he's doing I don't know if we are where we are," Sonny Gray said. "People still follow him. It's what he does. They see him making plays like that and doing things like that and it makes you want to do the same. I'm happy that he's here.
Gray isn't the only one with praise for Arenado.
"He's not on the younger side," Victor Scott said with a smile. "But, he's hungry. It comes to that as well. He comes to the ballpark every day wanting to just be that next step better. You saw it on that play there where he was laying his body on the line making a play for the team."
He also got some love from his manager.
"Incredible play," Oli Marmol said. "And then to stay in and not want to come out until we get that last out. I mean, it speaks to who he is as a competitor. It's insane. Love having him and what he continues to do. It's incredible impressive."
This is a Cardinals team worth rooting for and Arenado is at the center of it.
