Cardinals World Series Champion Explains How To Regain Trust Of Fanbase
The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of work to do over the next few years after finishing 2025 with a 78-84 record in missing the postseason for the third consecutive year.
St. Louis has now recorded two losing seasons in that span. As a result, they have the trust of their fanbase, which was reflected by poor attendance numbers over the last two seasons. Now, Chaim Bloom must initiate a rebuild in order to get the Cardinals back to where they once were, before they fell on hard times.
A good start would certainly be to try and regain the trust of the fans, and there are ways they can do that.
Cardinals Legend Outlines How To Win Back Fanbase
Lance Lynn, who was a two-time All-Star and World Series champion with the Cardinals, recently shared his opinion on the podcast "Serving It Up."
"Here's the truth. If we're going to get rid of the payroll that's still there and go youth, just be open and honest about it and say 'Hey, this is what we're building,'" Lynn said.
"St. Louis fans will get around what they know is coming and what they know is going to be there. But it's like, stand pat to what you're going to do. There's a lot of good pieces in the organization and on the team that if you clear some money and add a couple little things around the youth so it doesn't get overexposed at times throughout a regular season and how long it is, you've got a chance to kind of surprise some people."
Lynn played seven of his 13 seasons in St. Louis and gained a reputation for being a solid pitcher in big games. He was also a fan favorite during his time with the Cardinals and was used to playing in front of packed crowds each year.
But his idea for how to win back the trust of the fanbase is quite simple. The organization needs to be open and honest with the fans and prove that they are going to stick with their plan and not alter their course.
If that happens, then fans will be able to get behind what is taking place, even during a rebuild, which is a rare occurrence in St. Louis, but it's a fairly simple fix despite the current state of the team.
More MLB: MLB Insider Reveals Gory Details Of Ex-Cardinals Skipper's Sudden Retirement