Cardinals Writer Declares It's Time To Cut Ties With $15 Million Starter
The St. Louis Cardinals are struggling lately. With a 7-6 loss on Saturday to the Atlanta Braves, they dropped yet another series and fell to 50-46 on the year.
They are now 6 1/2 games back in the National League Central and 2 1/2 back in the Wild Card race. They might now be trending towards selling at the trade deadline.
Erick Fedde drew the start for St. Louis on Saturday and struggled yet again, allowing three runs over 4 2/3 innings of work. The Cardinals foolishly kept him in the rotation after three consecutive poor starts.
Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rants declared that after Saturday's struggles, the Cardinals must ensure that this will be Fedde's last start in a Cardinals uniform.
"The struggles continued for Fedde on Saturday afternoon in his 'redemption' start against the Atlanta Braves. Fedde got the first two batters out thanks to a few flyouts, but the trouble compounded quickly for the right-handed starter," Gauvain wrote.
"Ronald Acuna Jr. and Marcell Ozuna both hit solo home runs, and Ozzie Albies and Nacho Alvarez Jr. got on base with singles in the second inning. Albies was driven in for the third run of the game in only two innings against Erick Fedde."
The veteran right-hander received a no-decision on Saturday, but he is now 3-9 with a 4.83 ERA on the season in 19 starts. The Cardinals acquired him at last year's trade deadline.
But his trade value has taken a major hit in recent weeks, and the Cardinals are unlikely to get anything of note for him if they do trade him.
