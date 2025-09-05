Cardinals Writer Praises Team For Ryan Helsley Trade After Mets Struggles Persist
The St. Louis Cardinals enter their series with the San Francisco Giants a game below the .500 mark at 70-71. They are 16 games back in the National League Central and 5 1/2 games back in the Wild Card race. They were sellers at the trade deadline, sending rental relievers Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz and Phil Maton to contending ballclubs.
Helsley was traded to the New York Mets just a day prior to the deadline. Since being traded to the Mets, Helsley has not performed well. The Cardinals landed three prospects in that deal with New York.
Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rants pointed out how with Helsley's continued struggles in New York, the trade is looking better each day.
Cardinals Ryan Helsley Trade Looks Better As Struggles Persist
"The three prospects the Cardinals received for Helsley weren't top-100 prospects in baseball. In fact, they weren't even some of the best prospects for the Mets. However, getting three young players with promise is still impressive given Helsley's underwhelming metrics at the time and his limited team control — Helsley is a free agent at the end of the 2025 season," Gauvain wrote.
"The Cardinals received three prospects with varying ceilings and skillsets. While some fans would have preferred more MLB-ready prospects for Ryan Helsley, netting these three youngsters is still impressive. Helsley's collapse in New York makes the return look even better."
Since joining the Mets, Helsley is 0-3 with an 11.45 ERA in 14 appearances. He has not recorded a save with the Mets. He has also watched his ERA on the season skyrocket from 3.00 to 4.98. He's 3-4 with 21 saves in 50 appearances.
But it's clear that the trade hasn't panned out well for the Mets, while the Cardinals managed to bring back some solid prospects in exchange. Helsley was held onto last offseason to the surprise of many in the industry, but the Cardinals finally traded him at the deadline, and the deal is looking better each day for St. Louis.
Helsley's value has certainly taken a hit since the trade, and he likely won't receive the long-term contract he was likely hoping for following his collapse with the Mets.
As of now, it appears as though St. Louis is winning the trade. They set themselves up well for the future, while the Mets are stuck with Helsley for the rest of 2025.
