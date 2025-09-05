Inside The Cardinals

This Under-The-Radar Cardinals Hurler May Be St. Louis' Next Star

Matt Svanson has been mightily impressive this year...

Zach Pressnell

The St. Louis Cardinals opted to wave the white flag on the year at the trade deadline when they decided to trade Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton, and Steven Matz to contenders.

The Cardinals have been left to pick up the pieces, though they're still rather competitive for the most part.

Scott Plaza of Redbird Rants recently shared a lot of high praise for young reliever Matt Svanson. In place of the relievers who were traded at the deadline, Svanson has stepped up in a big way to help keep the Cardinals competitive.

Matt Svanson turning heads as a lockdown reliever in St. Louis

Aug 27, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Matt Svanson (49) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"Svanson, a 13th-round draft pick in 2021, has been called up and sent down to the minors five separate times this year, meaning he has to stay on the MLB roster or be subject to waivers. His performance this season, when paired with the team's lack of playoff potential, makes it highly improbable that Svanson will be optioned again this season," Plaza wrote. "His season stats have been well above expectations, especially in a bullpen that has not had clear answers since dealing away three of their most consistent arms.

"On the season, the 26-year-old righty has put up a 3-0 record and a 2.03 ERA in 31 games covering 48.2 innings with St. Louis. Showing that those numbers are not a fluke or good luck, he has an above-average strikeout rate and has done a good job of limiting hard contact. Beyond the 2025 season, Svanson has put up a solid track record of success as a high-quality reliever."

Svanson might not be a star closer, but he's found a solid role in the bullpen, and he's excelling there right now. The righty has earned himself a spot in the big league bullpen moving forward, which isn't something we could have said about him earlier in the year.

With the Cardinals trading away their expiring bullpen arms, they needed some pitchers to step up. Svanson has been one of the more consistent pitchers for St. Louis, despite how disappointing the year has gone.

They're likely going to lean on him harder next year, but it already appears as though he's ready for it.

