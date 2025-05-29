Cardinals Writer Shares High Praise For Overlooked Prospect
The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of talented pitching prospects. But most of their prospects are overshadowed by the two top pitching prospects in the organization: Tink Hence and Quinn Mathews.
Though these are the top two names for a good reason, there are still some talented players behind them.
Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants recently shared some high praise for one of the Cardinals top pitching prospects, Michael McGreevy.
"McGreevy has pitched like an ace in his five career big league games," Jacobs wrote. "No, that's not what I think he will be as a big leaguer, but his ability to show up in big moments already in his career and go toe to toe with the best in baseball gives me confidence that he will be a productive starter for a long time.
"I don't know if McGreevy will be more than a back-end starter, but I am confident he will be a productive one when given the chance. The fact that I feel so good about McGreevy's floor, and know that he also could be even better than we thought, lands him on my list of the most valuable Cardinals right now."
McGreevy has answered the call whenever the Cardinals have called on him. It hasn't been often, but he's been effective.
The righty has excellent command and is performing very well in Triple-A. Through 10 Triple-A starts this season, he holds an ERA right around 3.00 with an excellent 6-1 record.
He often puts his full arsenal on display and is dominant in doing so. The Cardinals have a very solid starting pitcher on their hands.
