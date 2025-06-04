Could Cardinals Land Breakout Star Outfielder In Massive Trade?
FanSided's Robert Murray recently suggested the Miami Marlins could field offers for their breakout star outfielder, Kyle Stowers, despite the fact that Stowers hasn't even hit arbitration in his contract yet.
"Stowers, 27, was just acquired by the Marlins in a trade last season with the Baltimore Orioles," Murray wrote. "He’s had a strong season, hitting .281/.353/.490 with 10 home runs and 32 RBI and is capable of playing all across the outfield. Stowers isn’t even arbitration eligible – he’s arbitration eligible in 2027 – so any trade demand by the Marlins would be substantial and could decrease the chances of a trade.
"But one prominent rival executive believes 'they’ll try to get value for anyone' – perhaps with the exception of Agustin Ramirez and Eury Perez – and the interest in Stowers should be widespread."
While Murray didn't specifically note any team as a landing spot, the St. Louis Cardinals could make a lot of sense. But is it realistic?
The gut reaction says no, it's not realistic. Stowers' value is likely too high at this point, especially with 10 home runs and an OPS higher than .800. Pair that with his incredibly team friendly contract that hasn't even seen him hit arbitration yet and you have quite a valuable player.
But he is 27 years old, so the Marlins might want to capitalize on his value while it's at its peak.
The Cardinals could land some massive returns for expiring players like Ryan Helsley and Erick Fedde. This would build their farm system up quite a bit, allowing them to cut ties with other prospects in a potential Stowers trade.
There's also the potential for the Cardinals to be involved in a three team trade that sees them sending somebody like Helsley to a contender while the contender sends prospects to Miami and the Marlins send Stowers to St. Louis.
This is all hypothetical, but the potential fit of Stowers in St. Louis makes a lot of sense right now.
