Cardinals Writer Tabs Young Pitcher As Next Ace In St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot to be excited about with their future. There are young players like Iván Herrera and Masyn Winn dominating at the big-league level already. There are also some star players working their way up the minor league ladder.
St. Louis is going to need to revamp its pitching staff over the next few years. With Erick Fedde off the roster and Miles Mikolas soon to follow suit, the Cardinals could use a very different rotation to open up next season.
Scott Plaza of Redbird Rants recently shared some high praise of young pitcher Michael McGreevy as the season slowly winds to a close.
Michael McGreevy turning heads in St. Louis already
"Finally, the one that fans have been waiting for since the beginning of the year, Michael McGreevy. While we are coming to the realization that McGreevy is another pitch-to-contact arm at this point in his career, he has been a welcome addition to the rotation since the team moved on from Fedde," Plaza wrote. "In August, the rookie has thrown six innings in each of his four starts and is 3-0 with a 3.75 ERA. He has been effective and efficient in his starts, not topping 90 pitches in any of them while walking a grand total of two batters in 24 innings.
"To maintain his effectiveness, McGreevy will have to establish a wipeout pitch to go along with his pinpoint command, and that pitch appears to be his sweeper. While the strikeout results are not there just yet, he has limited the power against his sweeper, with just a .295 slugging percentage against him."
McGreevy has been solid for the Cardinals, but his ceiling doesn't seem to be quite as high as other top pitching prospects in St. Louis.
The righty will likely never be the ace for the Cardinals, but that's not a bad thing. With pitchers like Quinn Mathews, Liam Doyle, and Tink Hence likely to debut in the coming years, McGreevy doesn't need to be Superman for the Cardinals.
If he can continue trending in the direction that he's going, the Cardinals will be very happy with him as a big-league starter.
