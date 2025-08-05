Cardinals' Yohel Pozo Breaks Silence After Game-Winning Heroics
The St. Louis Cardinals have been through quite a roller coaster ride of a season. They've had some serious highs, including a massive win streak earlier in the season. They've had some serious lows, including the trade deadline in which three of their best relief pitchers were traded away for prospects.
But this Cardinals team, led by Oliver Marmol, keeps pushing.
On Monday night, that was as evident as ever as the Cardinals matched up with the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers. Sonny Gray was masterful, going seven innings of one hit, one run baseball against a stacked Dodgers lineup, but the game was tied at two going into the ninth.
Catcher Yohel Pozo was called upon from the bench to pinch hit with runners on first and third and delivered the game winning RBI single.
“I’m always trying to do what the game is telling me to do,” Pozo said, via The Athletic's Katie Woo. “In that situation, we just needed a hit. I saw the big hole between first and second, I was trying to hit the ball there. (Dodgers reliever Brock Stewart) threw me a cutter, gave me a chance to do it.”
Pozo hasn't been given very many chances this season, as he's the team's third string catcher, but he's been solid when called upon. This isn't the first time that Pozo has delivered in the clutch for the Cardinals. If they continue to call his number, it likely won't be the last time he wins a game for St. Louis either.
