Cardinals Young Shortstop Receives Important Praise For Defensive Capabilities
The St. Louis Cardinals are well out of postseason contention. Following a 10-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night, they are 17 1/2 games back of first place in the National League Central and five games back in the Wild Card race, as the New York Mets, owners of the third spot, picked up a win on Friday night.
2025 hasn't been a total loss for St. Louis. They've gotten a chance to see some of their young players step up into larger roles and become franchise cornerstones. They'll likely miss the postseason for the third consecutive year, but there have been some good things to come out of what has been a rough season on the banks of the Mississippi river.
One player in particular who has stepped up is shortstop Masyn Winn, who was in the mix for the National League Rookie of the Year Award last year. His hitting is coming along, but his defense is elite. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked Winn as the best defensive shortstop in Major League Baseball.
Cardinals shortstop ranked among best in MLB
"Winn has the range and elite throwing arm to be a perennial Gold Glove contender and a cornerstone for the Cardinals in the years to come. The 23-year-old led all shortstops with 14 DRS as a rookie, and this year he is tops at the position in OAA (21) and FRV (16) while carrying a nearly pristine .995 fielding percentage."
Winn is hitting .258/.314/.378 with nine home runs, a 2.5 WAR, 46 RBI, nine stolen bases, a .692 OPS and a 95 OPS+ this season. He is one of several players on the St. Louis roster with an incredibly bright future.
The 23-year-old could also be a contender for a Gold Glove Award thanks to his slick and elite defense at shortstop. He made his Major League debut late in the 2023 season and has since solidified himself as the team's starting shortstop for years to come.
He has been one of the top defenders in the league since making it to the Majors. He also possesses a strong arm and can shut down the running game easily.
It will certainly be interesting to see how he develops in the coming years, but it's clear that the future is bright for Winn and that he'll be a key piece for the Cardinals for years to come.
