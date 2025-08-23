Inside The Cardinals

What They're Saying About Cardinals Rookie Michael McGreevy

What's going to happen next with the Cardinals?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 13, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Aug 13, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

Although the St. Louis Cardinals aren't necessarily where they likely would hope to be when it comes to the playoff race, there have been a lot of bright spots in 2025.

The vast majority of the first half of the season made the Cardinals look like contenders for a playoff spot. That hasn't been the case as much in the second half of the season, but thing that that has stood out in a positive way is that Cardinals fans have gotten an extended look at Michael McGreevy in the starting rotation.

The 25-year-old has appeared in 10 games overall this season, including nine starts, and has a 4.42 ERA and a 33-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 57 innings pitched.

He's young, but has shown some flashes. His ERA is skewed by two bad outings, but he's been great overall for the Cardinals.

As the 2025 season quickly approaches its end and the Cardinals have to make tough decisions this offseason, one bright spot is that they don't have to worry about him. The vibes are high when it comes to McGreevy.

Cardinals found potential ace of the future

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael McGreevy
Aug 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

An example of this is that Bernie Miklasz and Katie Woo spoke about McGreevy recently on "Cardinal Territory" and had nothing but positive things to say.

"He's sharp mentally and he's so tough-minded," Miklasz said. "I would just say do what you do because he knows how to pitch. He really knows how to pitch. It's almost like he learns every inning that he pitches in the majors leagues. He's one of these guys that takes something away from that. He understands why something went wrong in an inning. He's very self-analytical. He's very self-aware. And he's extremely focused. The more he pitches, the better that he's going to get and I really enjoy watching him. You know and my conversations with (Oli Marmol), that staff loves him. They love him."

Even though the Cardinals don't look like a likely playoff team, they have a potential frontline starter for years to come.

More MLB: Cardinals Update: St. Louis Lost Slugger; New Career Day

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News