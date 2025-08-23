What They're Saying About Cardinals Rookie Michael McGreevy
Although the St. Louis Cardinals aren't necessarily where they likely would hope to be when it comes to the playoff race, there have been a lot of bright spots in 2025.
The vast majority of the first half of the season made the Cardinals look like contenders for a playoff spot. That hasn't been the case as much in the second half of the season, but thing that that has stood out in a positive way is that Cardinals fans have gotten an extended look at Michael McGreevy in the starting rotation.
The 25-year-old has appeared in 10 games overall this season, including nine starts, and has a 4.42 ERA and a 33-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 57 innings pitched.
He's young, but has shown some flashes. His ERA is skewed by two bad outings, but he's been great overall for the Cardinals.
As the 2025 season quickly approaches its end and the Cardinals have to make tough decisions this offseason, one bright spot is that they don't have to worry about him. The vibes are high when it comes to McGreevy.
Cardinals found potential ace of the future
An example of this is that Bernie Miklasz and Katie Woo spoke about McGreevy recently on "Cardinal Territory" and had nothing but positive things to say.
"He's sharp mentally and he's so tough-minded," Miklasz said. "I would just say do what you do because he knows how to pitch. He really knows how to pitch. It's almost like he learns every inning that he pitches in the majors leagues. He's one of these guys that takes something away from that. He understands why something went wrong in an inning. He's very self-analytical. He's very self-aware. And he's extremely focused. The more he pitches, the better that he's going to get and I really enjoy watching him. You know and my conversations with (Oli Marmol), that staff loves him. They love him."
Even though the Cardinals don't look like a likely playoff team, they have a potential frontline starter for years to come.
