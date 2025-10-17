Chaim Bloom Gives Important Update On Franchise Legend's Status: What It Means
The St. Louis Cardinals are undergoing some very big changes this offseason after going 78-84 during the regular season and missing the playoffs for the third straight year. It was also their second losing season in the last three years.
The biggest change so far is with the front office, as Chaim Bloom has taken over for the recently retired John Mozeliak. More changes are expected to happen under Bloom as the Cardinals get set to rebuild.
On the coaching side, franchise legend Yadier Molina has made clear that he is ready to get back into baseball at some level.
Chaim Bloom Provides Update On Yadier Molina's Future
Bloom was asked by Brandon Kiley of 101 ESPN about Molina's future in an interview on Thursday.
"Obviously, that news I think should make baseball fans happy. He is one of a kind. Certainly, something for him, for us, he's always part of the family here and is always going to be part of the family. Seeing what exactly that looks like as we go forward, we're looking forward to figuring that out," Bloom said.
Based on Bloom's comments alone, there seems to be a lot of interest from the Cardinals side in bringing Molina back in some capacity. He returned to the dugout twice as a guest coach under manager Oli Marmol this season.
Having Molina back would be a huge benefit for the Cardinals. He is a nine-time Gold Glove award winner and 10-time All-Star. He also won two World Series rings with St. Louis.
As a player, he was a veteran voice in the clubhouse and was highly skilled at stopping the running game and handling the pitching staff. Young players such as Ivan Herrera could benefit from having an experienced catcher around as a coach as he looks to return to action behind the plate.
This could obviously benefit the pitching staff as well, which struggled in 2025. Molina is an extremely knowledgeable baseball mind that has great experience over his many years.
But Bloom seems very interested in having the 10-time All-Star back with the Cardinals as a coach, clearly valuing what Molina brings to the table. Even with the Cardinals rebuilding, Molina could help mentor younger players and bring the Cardinals one step closer to getting back to where they once were several years ago.
