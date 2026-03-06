Yadier Molina Already Making Strong Impression at Cardinals Camp

The St. Louis Cardinals have brought some very popular people back into the organization for 2026. Earlier in the offseason, they added franchise legend and 10-time All-Star Yadier Molina as a special advisor to president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom.

Molina has been at spring training working with the Cardinals young catchers. He won nine Gold Gloves during his career and brings a lot of wisdom to the table.

He was a fan favorite during his career and is widely regarded as one of the best catchers in the history of Major League Baseball. Ivan Herrera has been working closely with Molina this spring and had nothing but positive things to say about his impact on the team.

Molina making impact on Herrera, Cardinals

"We got guys like Yadi always helping, Go-Go, [Jamie Pogue]. Like right now, I sit with them and talk about, ‘What would you call on this pitch? What would you do here? What would you do different?’ So it’s mostly talk like talking about baseball and understanding what the strength of the pitchers are the weakness of the hitters. Then we put together.”

Herrera is clearly learning a lot from Molina. Herrera has typically been a bat-first catcher, and his struggles on the defensive end have led the Cardinals to put more stock into Pedro Pages as the starting catcher, while Herrera is often used as a designated hitter.

But he wants to prove himself this year and become the catcher of the future for St. Louis, and one of the best ways he can improve is to have a close relationship with Molina and learn as much as he possibly can from a franchise legend. Molina was skilled at handling a pitching staff and controlling the running game, and that is where Herrera can improve.

Molina being around is certainly helpful, and it allows the Cardinals catchers to learn about every aspect of the position and what goes into preparing each day for it. Molina did it for almost 20 seasons in St. Louis, and if Herrera can learn from him, he could become a much better catcher himself and end up being the guy that takes most of the reps behind the plate.

Molina brings a lot of knowledge to the table, and for the Cardinals young catchers, there is nobody better to learn from than the future Hall of Famer and franchise legend.