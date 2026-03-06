Latest Farm System Rankings Should Have Cardinals Fans Buzzing

The St. Louis Cardinals are facing a lot of uncertainty heading into the 2026 season. All of their stars have been traded, and they are focusing on their youth as they begin their rebuild under Chaim Bloom.

The immediate future looks bleak, and 2026 may end up being a rough year in terms of on-field results. But there is more to the story of this season than what the Major League club will do.

Bloom has rebuilt the farm system and set the Cardinals up for future success. In the latest farm system rankings, Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra have St. Louis at the No. 4 spot thanks to some very intriguing prospects such as JJ Wetherholt, Liam Doyle, Rainiel Rodriguez, Leonardo Bernal, Jurrangelo Cijintje and Joshua Baez.

Cardinals farm system is stacked for 2026

Feb 27, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter JJ Wetherholt (77) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"The Cardinals have two recent top seven overall Draft picks (Wetherholt, Doyle), two 2025 breakout prospects (Rodriguez, Baez), a former switch-pitcher who could take off now that he’s fully righty (Cijntje) and a Minor League Gold Glove catcher (Bernal). And that’s just the Top 100 group."

In addition to the prospects the Cardinals have in the Top 100, Bloom also added some other very intriguing players such as pitchers Brandon Clarke and Yhoiker Fajardo and outfielder Tai Peete. Bloom made these trades with an eye on the future, and while the current outlook isn't great, there is a lot to be excited about for the future.

Ultimately, this rebuild was a necessary first step to getting the Cardinals back to where they once were. They were once churning out quality Major Leaguers, and while some have turned out well, Bloom's approach should help the Cardinals get back on track.

But these rankings should have Cardinals fans pretty excited about the future. There may be some short-term pain, but it's necessary to start this process. And in a few short years, the Cardinals could have one of Major League Baseball's strongest young teams.

The first step was to rebuild the farm system, and Bloom has done just that in his first few months as president of baseball operations. Now it's time to see if the moves he made will pay off, but even if 2026 isn't the year for the Cardinals, fans can take solace in the fact that the future is bright.

The Cardinals have drafted high in the past few years, and that has allowed them to set their plan in motion.