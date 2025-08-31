Could Cardinals Give Promising Young Outfielder Chance With MLB Club This September?
The St. Louis Cardinals have played a little spoiler this weekend against the Cincinnati Reds, who are still fighting to catch the New York Mets in the National League Wild Card race. St. Louis is 5 1/2 games back of the final spot and 17 games out in the NL Central, so their playoff hopes have already essentially been dashed. However, that doesn't mean that there isn't anything left to play for.
The Cardinals can still impact the playoff race, even though this year has been more about granting runway to younger players. They can continue giving runway to those players on Monday when rosters expand to 28 players.
Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rants listed two players that the Cardinals can give opportunities to if they do expand their rosters. Among them was outfielder Matt Koperniak.
Cardinals Could Call Up Promising Young Outfielder For Runway
"In all seriousness, Matt Koperniak has a high probability of being added to the roster once it expands in September. Even if Victor Scott II and Brendan Donovan return in the month, Koperniak is still a logical candidate to be promoted. He could simply replace Garrett Hampson on the roster," Gauvain wrote.
"Koperniak is probably a superior player compared to Hampson at this point, and the Cardinals can at least say they're using the final month to give Koperniak meaningful at-bats after being added to the 40-man roster last year."
Koperniak has struggled a little bit this season, having slashed .249/.319/.400 with a .719 OPS. However, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 54 runs this season. He provides power from the left side of the plate, and if he can take a spot on the roster, he can have the opportunity to play more frequently, whereas Hampson is essentially just taking up a roster spot and serves no purpose on the roster at the moment.
The 27-year-old is a left-handed bat, and the Cardinals have a lot in their system, but now is the time for St. Louis to figure out what they have in the mix for the present and the future, and Koperniak certainly deserves a chance to prove himself with the big-league club down the stretch.
We'll see what John Mozeliak decides to do with expanded rosters as he kicks off his final month as president of baseball operations.
