Could Cardinals Pursue Reunion With Gold Glove Outfielder?
The St. Louis Cardinals failed to capitalize on a chance to gain ground in the National League Wild Card race. They are still four games back of the New York Mets for the third spot, but time is running out. They are 72-75, and the schedule doesn't get any easier from here. While pitching has been a major concern for St. Louis, so too has the offense.
The team went 4-for-29 with runners in scoring position in their last series against the Seattle Mariners as they suffered a sweep. Now, it's off to American Family Field for a date with the Milwaukee Brewers, and their fate could be sealed by Sunday.
Former Cardinal Harrison Bader is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed him as a top 25 free agent. Perhaps the Cardinals could target him to boost their offense for 2026.
Could Cardinals Bring Back Fan-Favorite To Boost Lineup
"After back-to-back offseasons settling for a one-year deal, Bader should finally land a more significant payday this winter after he almost certainly declines his end of a $10 million mutual option. Aside from his solid offensive numbers, he also has strong defensive metrics (6 DRS, 2 OAA) in center field."
Bader has put together a very strong season with the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies. He is slashing .282/.358/.469 with 16 home runs, 52 RBI, a 4.1 WAR and an .827 OPS. He also has a 126 OPS+ and has picked up 109 hits in 386 at-bats.
The Cardinals are rebuilding and will likely trade some of their left-handed bats this offseason to clear out the logjam, but they would be wise to at least dive into the free agent market for some incremental upgrades. Bader would give them a power-hitting right-handed outfielder.
The Cardinals drafted Bader in 2015 and he made his Major League debut with the team two years later. After he won a Gold Glove in 2021, he was traded to the New York Yankees the following year and has bounced around between the Cincinnati Reds, New York Mets, Twins and Phillies since then.
He was a fan-favorite in St. Louis thanks to his speed and defense, but he also brings power from the right side of the plate. We'll see if St. Louis decides to bring him back.
More MLB: This Under-The-Radar Prospect Could Be Cardinals' Next Breakout Star