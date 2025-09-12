This Under-The-Radar Prospect Could Be Cardinals' Next Breakout Star
The St. Louis Cardinals have put up an incredible fight this year, but the roster simply doesn't have enough talent to compete with the biggest markets in the National League. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, and others are far better than the Cardinals, but St. Louis' time could be coming.
The Cardinals have seen some solid production from their top prospects, but they've seen encouraging seasons from a lot of young players within their system.
Scott Plaza of Redbird Rants recently discussed one of the Cardinals' biggest under-the-radar prospects, Ramon Mendoza, as a breakout star in the minor leagues this season.
Cardinals prospect Ramon Mendoza turning heads as potential breakout star
"This season, Mendoza was sent back to Springfield, and he has settled in nicely as the team's primary third baseman, where he has played 78 of his 101 games. He has spent five games at second and two games in the outfield as he looks to improve his versatility," Plaza wrote. "The 2025 campaign has been the best of Mendoza's seven minor league seasons, and he may have been a candidate to move up to Memphis if it were not already crowded in the infield, and Springfield is playing for a league title.
"Over 323 at-bats, the now-25-year-old is hitting .276 with a career-high 16 homers, 60 RBI, and .846 OPS. He is also striking out just 20% of the time and increased his walk rate to an above-average 14.3%. His home run and OPS are the highest on the Double-A roster, and he has put up these solid numbers while hitting near the bottom of the lineup, including being the ninth-place hitter on multiple occasions."
Mendoza isn't the name that's typically mentioned as a crucial piece of the Cardinals' future, but prospect rankings don't always mean everything.
At the end of the day, it's what you can do between the white lines. Mendoza, despite lacking a top prospect ranking, has been incredible this year.
A player like the young infielder will need to be unique and consistent to find his way to the big leagues. He's a utility player who can play multiple positions, which makes him unique. He's also been quite consistent. It's a name to watch in the coming years.
