Could Mets Projected $9 Million All-Star Slugger Fit With Cardinals?
The St. Louis Cardinals seem like they are going to embrace a youth movement heading into the 2024 season.
St. Louis has missed the playoffs for two straight seasons, and now it seems like it is all but guaranteed that the Cardinals will use the 2025 campaign as a transition. Don't be shocked if the club doesn't hand out any long-term deals this winter.
The Cardinals need to see what they have in some of their young players -- like Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman -- and the best way to do so will be extended playing time. Chaim Bloom will be the new president of baseball operations after the season. He will need to know which prospects should stick around and which young players should go.
Although the Cardinals likely will feature a lot of young players in 2025, they still should have a few veterans around to help mentor the young guys. One player who could make a lot of sense in this scenario would be New York Mets slugger J.D. Martinez.
Martinez is projected to receive a one-year deal worth $9.5 million this winter. He is a six-time All-Star who has done a little bit of everything throughout his career. Martinez has won a World Series, had plenty of playoff success, and has been known as a good clubhouse guy.
He may not be what he once was offensively, but he is someone who could be worth having around to help work with some of the team's young pieces. Plus, he can still hit. He had 16 home runs and 69 RBIs with the Mets in 2024 across 120 games played.
More MLB: Orioles All-Star Called 'Low-Risk, High-Reward' Option For Cardinals