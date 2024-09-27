Dodgers $73 Million Star Slugger Should Be Prime Option For Cardinals
If the St. Louis Cardinals want to find a way to get back to the playoffs in 2025, they will need to improve the offense.
St. Louis' bullpen was fantastic in 2025, and the starting rotation wasn't too shabby. The Cardinals' rotation took a step forward, and the bullpen had a complete turnaround. St. Louis' offense held it back this season, though.
First baseman Paul Goldschmidt leads the team lead with 22 home runs. That's not going to cut it if the Cardinals want to improve the offense. St. Louis needs some more pop in the middle of the lineup, and it could look to free agency to help with this issue.
It could make some sense for St. Louis to target some help in the outfield, and one player who should be in consideration is Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Teoscar Hernández. He is having a fantastic season with the Dodgers and currently has 31 home runs and 94 RBIs while slashing .269/.337/.495 in 150 games played.
That type of production would have Hernández ranked first in home runs, first in RBIs, and tied for second on the Cardinals in batting average among players who qualify. He is someone who could help the Cardinals without totally breaking the bank, as he is projected to receive a deal worth $73 million over three years.
That type of deal should appeal to the Cardinals' front office and should be a consideration.
More MLB: Cardinals $55 Million All-Star Predicted To Leave St. Louis