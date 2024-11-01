Dodgers Blockbuster Deal Would Land Cardinals $75 Million Star In L.A.
The Los Angeles Dodgers clearly are the best team in Major League Baseball.
Los Angeles just finished up beating the New York Yankees in the World Series in dominant fashion. Although the Dodgers shined and won baseball's biggest prize, could they look to heavily spend once again this winter?
It wouldn't be shocking. The Dodgers don't wait around and they will be on the look out for some pitching this winter.
Because of this, MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams listed Los Angeles as a possible suitor in an offseason trade for St. Louis Cardinals ace Sonny Gray.
"With two years and $65MM still owed to him, Gray is hardly a bargain," Adams said. "That’s probably more than he’d get in free agency on the heels of an age-34 campaign that saw him post a 3.84 ERA in 166 1/3 frames, though his 30.3% strikeout rate and 5.8% walk rate were far more intriguing. Contenders with deep pockets and/or clean payroll outlooks could show interest. The (Cincinnati Reds) have already been loosely linked to Gray, and the Dodgers, (Baltimore Orioles), (San Francisco Giants), (Texas Rangers), and (Detroit Tigers) stand as speculative fits."
Gray was signed to the Cardinals' No. 1 hurler with the expectation that the club was going to get back to World Series contention. Now, it seems like the club is going to rebuild the organization and sadly, Gray's time with the team may be coming to an end.
More MLB: Cardinals Reportedly Will Cut Ties With Three Key Hurlers, Per Insider