Cardinals Reportedly Will Cut Ties With Three Key Hurlers, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals have some important decisions to make this winter and it sounds like they already have made three.
The first choice the Cardinals will need to make revolves around club options for the 2025 season. Much has been discussed about this decision in recent weeks. Kyle Gibson, Lance Lynn, and Keynan Middleton all held club options in their deals for the 2025 season.
There has been plenty of speculation and some have wondered if some players would be kept and others were let go. But, it doesn't sound like that will be the case. St. Louis reportedly is declining the club option on all three hurlers, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispath's Derrick Goold.
"Cardinals are not picking up the 2025 options for Kyle Gibson, Lance Lynn, or Keynan Middleton," Goold said. "Each has a $1-million buyout. John Mozeliak says the team is seeking 'maximum flexibility' with the decisions."
Each of the three have been in plenty of speculation this offseason already. There have been rumors on both sides of the discussiong to keep all three, but it seems like the club will be letting them all go. St. Louis is looking to lower payroll and this is an easy way to do so.
Gibson's option for the 2025 season was worth $12 million, Lynn's was $11 million, and Middleton's was $6 million. This decision to decline all three will give the team the opportunity to quickly get $29 million off the books.
