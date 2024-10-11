Dodgers, Blue Jays Predicted To Be In Mix For Ex-Cardinals Hurler
There certainly will be plenty of movement across Major League Baseball over the next few months.
Once the playoffs end, free agency won't be far behind. There will be plenty of players changing teams this winter, and one former St. Louis Cardinals hurler could cash in. Former Cardinals hurler José Quintana currently calls the New York Mets home, but that may not be the case once free opens.
Quintana has three straight seasons with an ERA of 3.75 or lower under his belt. He will be a free agent and is projected to get roughly $25 million over three years. That isn't egregious and any team should be considering a deal like that.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer put together a list of the top pitchers entering free agency and had Quintana at No. 9 and listed the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays among "potential fits" in this winter.
"The lefty seemed cooked as an effective starter in the late 2010s and early 2020s, but not anymore," Rymer said. "A 3.39 ERA over 76 starts in three seasons is good for the soul, not to mention the reputation. Quintana has always been a fastball-curveball-changeup guy, but he's put a twist on the formula over the last two seasons. His sinker is now his go-to heater, and why not? Only Chris Bassitt has gotten more value out of his sinker across 2023 and 2024...
"Either way, you're looking at a sure-thing No. 3 or No. 4 starter. And likely one who can be had on a two- or even a one-year deal. Potential Fits: New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers."
Both Los Angeles and Toronto are in interesting spots. The Dodgers are among the top contenders to win the World Series this year, and the Blue Jays were among the biggest disappointments. Both hope to contend in 2025, and Quintana could help either.
