Dodgers Called Destination For Cardinals Star Amid Max Muncy Struggles
Might the St. Louis Cardinals soon be involved in a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers?
For now, the Cards are winning too much to consider selling, but if that changes, St. Louis might end up finally cutting ties with their All-Star infielder after months of speculation, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney.
“A Nolan Arenado trade could still be possible,” Olney wrote on Monday.
“Conditions are emerging to foster this possibility, if Arenado waives his no-trade clause and if the Cardinals are willing to deal him.”
“Normally, it's not easy to move a position player with money attached at midseason, but contenders could be interested in acquiring the eight-time All-Star third baseman.”
“The Los Angeles Dodgers waited last season for Max Muncy to turn around a slow start, and he eventually did; this year, they're waiting again.”
Muncy’s inconsistent 2025 performance (.190 batting average entering Monday) has prompted the Dodgers to consider upgrades, and Arenado’s elite glove and proven bat make him an ideal target.
However, several hurdles exist for LA, most notably Arenado’s no-trade clause. The 34-year-old vetoed a trade to the Houston Astros last winter.
Also, the Cardinals might not decide to sell at all this summer.
On the other hand, if a midseason slide from St. Louis opens the door for an Arenado deal, the Dodgers could ostensibly offer a package of prospects or young pitching to get talks started.
Keep an eye on the Dodgers if and when the Cardinals start sinking.
