Dodgers-Cardinals Trade Would Add More Talent To Loaded LA Bullpen
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the business of buying talent and winning now. That's the way they've operated for a while now and it doesn't seem to be changing any time soon.
Even when they have a lot of talent, they go out and get more. This should be expected to be the case at the 2025 MLB trade deadline, too, especially considering all the injuries the Dodgers are dealing with right now.
Dodgers' pitcher Kirby Yates is battling an injury, and he's expected to land on the injured list in the near future. If Yates lands on the IL, there's nothing stopping the Dodgers from going after the best closer on the trade market, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley.
The Cardinals should trade Helsley this season, despite their strong start to the season. Helsley's contract comes to an end at the end of the season and St. Louis is unlikely to re-sign him. He's also bound to fetch a massive return on the trade market if the Cardinals shop him.
The Dodgers have the prospects to land a massive deal for Helsley. They could shop a package centered around players like Bobby Miller and James Outman, both of whom have high ceilings, but struggle to land playing time with the loaded Dodgers.
To make matters even better for Los Angeles, it has the money to ink Helsley to a longer term contract in the offseason if it opts to trade for him.
Either way, this wouldn't be a trade of desperation for the Dodgers, but rather one of luxury.
More MLB: Dodgers-Cardinals Trade Would Save Los Angeles' Season