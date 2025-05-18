Dodgers-Cardinals Trade Would Save Los Angeles' Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers had the most pitching depth in baseball heading into the season, but injuries have completely destroyed their starting rotation. Offseason addition Blake Snell was supposed to be a crucial piece of the pitching staff, but he landed on the injured list a few weeks ago.
This week, the Dodgers moved Snell to the 60-day IL, further digging the hole they're already in with pitching depth.
Because of this, the Dodgers could get aggressive on the trade market and they might be able to work a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Cardinals have pitcher Erick Fedde who could fit perfectly with the Dodgers. While some might not want the Cardinals to sell, trading Fedde makes plenty of sense.
The righty has made nine starts and holds a 3.44 ERA over 52 1/3 innings. He consistently keeps the Cardinals in the game while also having a complete game shutout on his resume for the season.
If the Cardinals traded Fedde, they would land a solid prospect return while also clearing a spot in the rotation for a prospect pitcher like Quinn Mathews or another talented arm. Fedde's contract runs out at the end of the season and it's unlikely St. Louis re-signs him.
For the Dodgers, acquiring a pitcher like the Cardinals' righty would work, too. The Dodgers have a lot of controllable pitching talent, so bringing in a rental arm to help their World Series push this season makes sense. It would be similar to the Jack Flaherty trade from a year ago.
