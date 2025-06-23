Dodgers Linked To Blockbuster Trade For Ex-Cardinals Ace
Once upon a time, Sandy Alcántara was a 21-year-old phenom prospect with the St. Louis Cardinals. He pitched only 8 1/3 innings with the Cardinals before being moved to the Miami Marlins in the Marcell Ozuna trade.
Fast forward eight years and Alcántara remains with the Marlins but finds himself as a prime trade candidate once again.
Jake Mintz of Yahoo Sports recently suggested the Marlins could trade the talented righty to the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers in a move that would come back to haunt the Cardinals eight years after he left St. Louis.
"The Dodgers currently have one and a half reliable playoff starters: Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Dustin May when the wind is right. Their pitching infirmary currently has 16 patients if you include the still rehabbing pitching version of Shohei Ohtani," Mintz wrote. "Somehow, this injury barrage is even worse than the one L.A. overcame last season to win the World Series. Right now, they need to acquire at least one playoff starter, maybe two, depending on how much faith they have in Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell's recovery timeline."
The Dodgers have the best pitching staff in baseball when everybody is healthy. Unfortunately for them, health has been a huge concern as almost none of their preseason rotation is available at this point.
The Dodgers have a loaded farm system to trade from including former top prospects Bobby Miller and James Outman who could be the headliner in a potential Alcántara trade.
At the end of the day, the Dodgers need to add arms this season, and it's very likely they use the trade block to do so. A trade for Alcántara feels like a long shot, but it's certainly a possibility, and it would be a prime example of the rich only getting richer.
