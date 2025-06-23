Dodgers Linked To Season Saving Trade For Cardinals $15 Million Star
The St. Louis Cardinals are stuck in the middle of buying and selling this season. But at the end of the day, selling would be the safe bet, especially with the expiring pitchers like Erick Fedde and Ryan Helsley.
Trading Fedde makes plenty of sense for St. Louis. It would clear a spot in the rotation for a surging young prospect like Quinn Mathews or Tink Hence while also netting the Cardinals some prospects in the deal.
Jake Mintz of Yahoo Sports recently linked Fedde to the Los Angeles Dodgers as the injury-riddled Dodgers search for potential trade targets this season.
"The Dodgers currently have one and a half reliable playoff starters: Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Dustin May, when the wind is right. Their pitching infirmary currently has 16 patients, if you include the still rehabbing pitching version of Shohei Ohtani," Mintz wrote. "Somehow, this injury barrage is even worse than the one L.A. overcame last season to win the World Series. Right now, they need to acquire at least one playoff starter, maybe two, depending on how much faith they have in Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell's recovery timeline."
The Dodgers' rotation has been destroyed with injuries to this point in the year. Swinging a trade for Fedde wouldn't be the most exciting move for the team, but Fedde is consistent and healthy.
To make matters better for the Dodgers, his expiring contract allows them to seamlessly cut ties with him at the end of the season in the same way they did with Jack Flaherty a year ago.
At the end of the day, the Dodgers need pitching as much as anybody in baseball. The Cardinals have a few pitchers to trade away and if they're willing to sell, it's likely we see the two sides coming together on a deal again this season.
