Dodgers Postseason Star Linked To Cardinals With Free Agency Coming

Could the Dodgers star be worth a deal for the Cardinals?

Apr 28, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A hat and glove of an Los Angeles Dodgers player durng a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals won't be handing out large contract this winter.

St. Louis is expected to embrace a youth movement in 2025 and part ways with veterans who don't fit into the team's long-term plans. The Cardinals likely won't contend in 2025, but 2026 and beyond could make sense.

The Cardinals are going to be busy and although they won't heavily invest, they should be looking into bounce-back players with potential to help beyond 2025. Because of this, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller floated Los Angeles Dodgers star Walker Buehler as a fit.

"St. Louis Cardinals," Miller said. "The Redbirds will probably decline their club options on both Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson and could use at least one more starting pitcher. But if they're adding an eight-figure free agent this winter, it will likely be someone who can replace Paul Goldschmidt at first base instead of another reclamation project for the rotation."

Buehler currently is projected to get a $3.8 million deal this winter from Spotrac. It wouldn't be shocking to see him get more than that after a great postseason, but he won't get as much as he deserves.

He is just 30 years old and is a two-time All-Star. There was a time when he was one of the most dominant pitchers in the National League, but injuries plagued him over the last few years. He showed in the postseason that he can still pitch at a high level.

Maybe he's worth a two-year deal on a low annual value to see what he can do in 2025 and hopefully contend in 2026.

