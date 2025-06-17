Dodgers Predicted To Land $260 Million Star In Trade With Cardinals
The San Francisco Giants shocked the baseball world when they landed a massive trade for Rafael Devers late last week. This move has left baseball, specifically the Los Angeles Dodgers, scrambling to respond with an upgrade of their own.
Devers will make a huge impact for the Giants. If the Dodgers want to comfortably win the National League West, they can't wait too long to respond with a trade of their own.
Newsweek's Andrew Wright recently suggested the Dodgers could respond to the Giants' blockbuster trade by landing St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado in a massive trade of their own.
“This would be the ultimate ‘anything you can do, we can do better move' from the Dodgers if they were to go out and acquire one of the best third basemen in the game," Wright wrote. “Arenado is hitting just .243 with eight home runs, a season well below his standards. A move to Los Angeles could give him new energy and a burst that he needs to get back on track.”
Arenado has long said he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause for a deal to the Dodgers. The issue has always seemingly been the fit and the money.
But given all the injuries the Dodgers have sustained and Arenado's defensive presence, it wouldn't be shocking to see Los Angeles finally make this leap. Max Muncy has been fine at third base for the Dodgers, but he doesn't provide the same level of defense and leadership that Arenado does. Muncy also has the ability to slide over to second base to fill innings, too.
Either way, the Dodgers need to make a big move and a trade for Arenado would fit the bill.
