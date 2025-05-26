Dodgers Predicted To Pursue Trade For Cardinals Star Pitcher
Erick Fedde is a name you're going to hear a lot as the trade deadline approaches.
The righty is on an expiring contract, and it doesn't seem like he's a key piece of the St. Louis Cardinals' future.
A lot of contending teams need pitching and the Cardinals have it to offer up this season.
Katrina Stebbins of Dodgers Way recently suggested the Los Angeles Dodgers could pursue a trade for Fedde this season and it makes perfect sense.
"The Cardinals are having a better go at things through their first 50 games than they did last year, when they ended up staying below .500 until mid-June, but they're going to have a very tough time getting around the Cubs in the NL Central and may be squeezed out of a Wild Card spot by the Mets, Giants, and Padres," Stebbins wrote. "That picture will become clearer by the deadline, but if things are still looking dire, Fedde could be an option.
"He has a 3.77 ERA through 10 starts and pitched a complete game shutout on May 9, and he's only making $7.5 million this year, which could make him a very attractive candidate as a fourth or fifth starter for any contending team, as long as he keeps his ERA around 4.00."
Fedde is exactly what the Dodgers would be looking for at the trade deadline. He's affordable and on an expiring deal. It wouldn't take a huge prospect haul to land him and he's reliable enough to help get them back to the World Series.
The Dodgers have all the pitching talent in the world. They're just hurt. A rental like Fedde would be the perfect addition for the Dodgers.
For the Cardinals, moving him makes sense. The team is unlikely to re-sign him in the offseason, and they could replace the righty with a pitching prospect like Quinn Mathews in the near future.
