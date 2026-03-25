Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Aaron Judge, Rafael Devers)

We have just one game to choose from for our MLB home run picks tonight as the New York Yankees visit the New York Giants on Opening Night.

Of course, all eyes will be on Aaron Judge, who finished second in the AL with 55 home runs last season. For the Giants, it was newcomer Rafael Devers who hit a team-leading 35 dingers last year

At SI Betting, we share our favorite home run props for every day of the MLB season, and there are a pair of sluggers that I’m targeting tonight.

Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Wednesday, March 25.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, March 25:

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+248)

Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+511)

Fine, I’ll take the chalk pick to open the season.

Judge is the best slugger on either of these teams, and he has good history against Giants starter Logan Webb. He’s 3-for-9 against Webb with two home runs, including one in San Francisco last season.

It’s not favorable conditions for home runs tonight, but I have to take Judge at this price.

It’s also a good matchup for Devers, who is 3-for-9 with one home run against Max Fried in his career. It’s a lefty-on-lefty matchup, so it’s a bit tougher for Devers, but I believe in him here at home.

Devers hit 18 of his 35 home runs last season at home, and had nine home runs against left-handed pitching. Maybe he’ll be able to pull one down the line and into McCovey Cove.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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