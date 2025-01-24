Inside The Cardinals

Does Cardinals Superstar Nolan Arenado's Latest Instagram Post Hold Cryptic Message?

The St. Louis fan favorite might be on to something

Nate Hagerty

Aug 16, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) walks off the field after the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't given up on finding a trade partner for superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado but with Opening Day steadily approaching, they're running out of time.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals attempted to move Arenado to the Houston Astros but the eight-time All-Star vetoed the deal, invoking the full no-trade clause within his contract.

However, Arenado's latest post on Instagram could be interpreted in several different ways. Perhaps the 10-time Gold Glove defender wants to tease the idea of him being shopped by a pair of American League West rivals.

On Thursday, Arenado posted several pictures and clips to Instagram of him taking batting and fielding practice at the University of Texas Longhorns UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, TX. The post was titled "Back 2 the Roots🪴,".

Some could view Arenado's post and wonder why he's training in TX. Considering that Houston is only a few short hours away from Austin, perhaps he's having second thoughts about being dealt to the Astros.

The Texas Rangers, located several hours north of Austin in Arlington, TX, could also be an option. However, the 2023 World Series champions aren't in the market for a new third baseman, so it's doubtful the six-time Platinum Glove defender is there for them.

Realistically, Arenado is warming up for spring training at UT because doing so used to be part of his offseason routine while playing for the Double-A Tulsa Drillers, a former Colorado Rockies affiliate, now associated with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 33-year-old has posted cryptically on Instagram before but this time, his content is more straightforward. Hopefully, warming up in TX like he used to during his prime in Colorado will help Arenado return to being the five-time Silver Slugger St. Louis fans know and love.

