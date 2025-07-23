Erick Fedde Breaks Silence On Cardinals Drama, Struggles
The St. Louis Cardinals have had some drama in the starting rotation recently.
St. Louis has kept Erick Fedde in the starting rotation ahead of the trade deadline and hasn't moved Michael McGreevy into a consistent role with the team yet. There's a real argument that the team would be in a better position with McGreevy getting the ball every fifth day, but that also isn't a fair statement.
Fedde has struggled, but it's a hypothetical argument at this time.
While this is the case, Fedde's struggles continued on Tuesday and he broke his silence on the cold streak, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.
"Cardinals RHP Erick Fedde after another poor outing (3 IP, 6 ER, 2 HRs): 'The truth is I’ve been awful and I’m putting the team in terrible spots, giving up runs early and putting the (St. Louis) batters in tough spots...'
"More Fedde: 'Confidence, for sure, an all-time low. But, I’ve had lows and highs in this game and I’m just trying to be professional, show up every day and give it my best. I mean, the team deserves better and I’m trying to pick it up,'" Denton shared.
The struggles have continued and now the Cardinals are going to have to make a decision at some point. If the Cardinals want to make a run at a playoff spot, they need to go on a run. At this point, there's a real argument that a change would help with this.
