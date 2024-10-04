Es-Cardinals Slugger Projected To Get $15 Million If Braves Turn Down Deal
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals has a chance to hit free agency if his club option ends up getting declined.
Former Cardinals slugger Marcell Ozuna has spent the last five years with the Atlanta Braves and has provided a steady bat in the middle of the lineup. Ozuna launched 40 home runs and drove in 100 runs in 2023 and followed it up this year with 39 home runs and 104 RBIs in 162 games played.
He is a major reason why the Braves still earned a playoff spot despite a plethora of injuries piling up throughout the year. Ozuna was able to stay healthy and finished the year slashing .302/.378/.546 with the 39 home runs and 104 RBIs.
Ozuna earned his third All-Star nod this year, but the Braves will have a decision to make. He has a $16 million club option for the 2025 season that seems like a no-brainer after his 2024 season. If the club does decide against it, though, he will enter free agency.
He is projected to receive slightly lower than the $16 million club option in free agency with his market value currently projected to be a one-year deal worth a little over $15 million by Spotrac.
It's unclear what will happen with the former Cardinals slugger, but free agency isn't too far away at this point. Speculation is starting to pick up with free agency approaching this winter, and Ozuna will be someone to watch.
