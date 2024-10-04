Proposed Major Trade Idea Would Send Cardinals Star To Yankees
If the St. Louis Cardinals truly want to view the 2025 season as a reset, they should be completely open for business this winter.
St. Louis has made it known that it intends to cut salaries and likely trade important pieces as the club attempts to chart a path forward. The Cardinals have underperformed in each of the last two seasons, and now it's time to change the organization.
Chaim Bloom will be the team's president of baseball operations beginning once the 2025 season ends, and the team is already turning over a new leaf.
With changes coming, the Cardinals could pull off multiple trades this winter. Star closer Ryan Helsley already has been mentioned as someone who could be moved. FanSided's Michael Carpenter put together four hypothetical trade packages for the St. Louis star and mentioned the New York Yankees as a fit.
"The Yankees finished the 2024 season with the best record in the American League, but they had one glaring issue as closer Clay Holmes tied a franchise record with 13 blown saves and even found himself demoted from the role briefly in September," Carpenter said. "The Yankees have the 18th-ranked farm system in the (Major League Baseball), according to MLB.com, but they have some intriguing players in their top 30 that could end up being valuable contributors at the major league level down the road...
"Yankees trade: (right-handed pitcher) Bryce Cunningham, (left-handed pitcher) Griffin Herring and (outfielder Brando Mayea. Cardinals trade: (right-handed pitcher) Ryan Helsley."
Helsley arguably was the best closer in baseball in 2024 and had a 2.04 ERA and a league-leading 49 saves. It's sad that his career in St. Louis could be coming to an end.
