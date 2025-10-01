Ex-Cardinals Coach Considered 'Heavy Favorite' To Claim Rangers Manager Job
The St. Louis Cardinals unfortunately missed the postseason for the third straight year, going 78-84 and finishing in fourth place in the National League Central. Their transition of power is officially complete, as John Mozeliak has stepped down as president of baseball operations and given the reins to Chaim Bloom. Bloom's first major decision was to retain manager Oli Marmol for the 2026 season.
This means that any outside candidates such as Skip Schumaker and Albert Pujols, as well as Yadier Molina are no longer under consideration. However, Pujols and Schumaker both have a chance to claim managerial jobs.
The Texas Rangers just fired Bruce Bochy after three years at the helm, and according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Schumaker, who has been working in the Rangers front office, is being heavily considered to take the job.
Cardinals Fan Favorite Being Considered To Manage Rangers
"Skip Schumaker, who spent the past year as senior adviser for the Texas Rangers, is the heavy, heavy favorite to succeed Bochy as the Rangers manager," Nightengale posted on X.
Schumaker played the first eight seasons of his Major League career with the Cardinals before making brief stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds. He retired from playing in 2015 and went on to be the bench coach for the San Diego Padres.
The 45-year-old returned to be St. Louis' bench coach in 2022 before moving on to manage the Miami Marlins. He was the Manager of the Year in 2023 after guiding Miami to the playoffs.
He was hired as a front office consultant by the Rangers after the Marlins chose to move on from him last year. With Bochy gone, it would seem that Schumaker would be the ideal choice to succeed him, given his previous year of experience with the organization and experience as a manager with Miami.
The Rangers went 81-81 this past season and missed the playoffs, not unlike the Cardinals. With Marmol back in 2026, the door isn't open for Schumaker to manage in St. Louis, but he has a wide-open chance to potentially gain favor in the sweepstakes for the next Rangers skipper.
It will certainly be interesting to see where the Rangers land in their search for a new manager, but Schumaker seems to be the clear choice to succeed Bochy after this year.
