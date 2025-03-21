Why Cardinals Fans Shouldn't Give Up On St. Louis Just Yet
There isn't a lot of positive buzz around the St. Louis Cardinals right now heading into the 2025 Major League Baseball season but fans shouldn't fully count them out yet.
St. Louis will kick off the season on March 27th against the Minnesota Twins with Sonny Gray on the mound. One thing about this Cardinals team that hasn't been the case over the last few years is that there is some significant depth for the starting rotation.
Gray hasn't had the spring he wanted, but he hasn't had an ERA above 3.84 since 2021, and that only has happened once over the last six years. He'll be just fine when the season gets here. Behind him, the Cardinals will have a full season of Erick Fedde -- of course barring a trade -- after he had a 3.30 ERA last year in 31 starts. The Cardinals have both Steven Matz and Miles Mikolas ready to go and both have been solid in camp as well. Andre Pallante and Michael McGreevy currently have question marks.
There's some serious depth here and the offense should at least be on the same level as it was last year if not better. Most of the roster is intact with the biggest change being Willson Contreras at first base for Paul Goldschmidt.
Last year, the Cardinals won 83 games. They have more depth pitching-wise and should be a comparable offensive team. There's no reason why the Cardinals can't top this win total unless they blow up the roster at some point. Don't count them out yet.
