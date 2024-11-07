Ex-Cardinals Fan-Favorite Predicted To Sign $13 Million Deal With Rangers
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals likely will be highly sought-after this winter as teams look to shore up their starting rotations.
Former Cardinals hurler likely will have a solid market this winter after St. Louis turned down his club option for the 2025 season. He is now available on the open market and could be a very steady No. 5 hurler for a contender.
Don't be shocked if he finds a solid deal this winter and MLB Trade Rumors' By Steve Adams, Anthony Franco, Darragh McDonald, and Tim Dierkes predicted that he will get $13 million this winter and Franco predicted that it would be with the Rangers.
" Kyle Gibson: One year, $13MM," MLB Trade Rumors posted. "Tim: (Los Angeles Angels) / Anthony: Rangers / Darragh: (Washington Nationals) / Steve: (Toronto Blue Jays). Gibson’s mantra may as well be “have innings, will travel.” The only two pitchers with more innings dating back to 2014 are Max Scherzer and Gerrit Cole. Gibson was a fixture in the rotation for the Twins, who selected him in the first round of the ’09 draft, from 2014-19.
"He’s since pitched for four different clubs and is now likely to land with a new club yet again after the rebuilding Cardinals began their offseason by declining his 2025 club option...If you’re a team looking for league-average innings in bulk and a respected veteran leader in the clubhouse, Gibson’s your guy. He’ll command another one-year deal in the same $10-14MM range he’s resided for several offseasons now."
Don't be shocked if Gibson finds a deal quickly. He's a respected veteran who won't cost too much. Hopefully, he can find success once again in 2025.
