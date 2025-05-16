Ex-Cardinals Infielder, World Series Champion Facing Felony Charges
Former St. Louis Cardinals infielder Rafael Furcal is reportedly facing felony charges in Florida according to multiple reports, including one from ESPN.
Furcal reportedly turned himself in at the Broward County jail on Wednesday and was released on bail shortly thereafter. He's being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and throwing a missile into a public or private dwelling or vehicle.
There haven't been many details of what led up to the alleged crime or the alleged crime itself to this point. More details should emerge over the coming weeks.
Furcal, 47, played 14 years in the big leagues with one and a half of those seasons coming with the Cardinals. He was named to the All-Star Game with the Cardinals in 2012 after being a member of the World Series winning team in 2011.
The former All-Star played in 171 games with the Cardinals, recording 176 hits, 29 doubles, and 12 home runs. He paired that with solid defense at shortstop and a veteran presence in the dugout and clubhouse.
Furcal spent most of his career with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, playing for each team for six years. He made one All-Star appearance for each franchise before heading to the Cardinals and eventually retiring after a year with the Miami Marlins.
